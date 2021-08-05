Average People Who Ran Into Huge Celebrities Doing Normal Things

Most people know that the odds of running into a celebrity in their lifetime is like winning the lottery, unless of course, they buy pricey tickets to a meet-and-greet event like Comic-Con. But these folks were fortunate enough to run into celebrities while they were going about their everyday lives just like everyone else. And celebrities enjoy the same things that we all do, like sports events, concerts and even the occasional fast food binge, so if you're hanging out and having a good time, you might just run into an iconic face or two. Some of these people even met celebrities while they were working their day jobs. And most impressively, some of these celebrities were more than happy to play along with their fans interesting photo requests.

A Friend and Beyoncé Made Faces Reddit / u/MarchMadnessisMe Reddit user u/MarchMadnessisMe was undoubtedly a little jealous when they saw their friend’s interesting selfie alongside the founder of Destiny’s Child. And the reason they were both making these hilarious faces will probably give you a laugh, if not an increased love of the famous songstress. “Friend met Beyonce in New Orleans, she said "Whatever face you make, I'll make."

That Time He Shook the President’s Hand Reddit / u/Smadja Most people only dream of the chance to meet a United States president. But for Reddit user u/Smadja, that dream became a reality when he ran into a former president at a golf course. And when he posted about his incredible interaction online, he didn't need to embellish any of the details to wow his friends with his photo caption. “I met Obama.”

The One Where They Met Aquaman Reddit / u/PickleBurp13 Reddit user u/PickleBurp13 was happy to meet Aquaman actor Jason Momoa. She only wished her husband hadn’t picked one of the most awkward poses to put her in for the photo, but the hilarious photo is one that her friends still envy! “That one time we met Jason Momoa and my husband came up with this great idea. Two years later and I haven't washed my hair!”

Mom Got to Chat With Chris Pratt Reddit / u/Lawsonstruck Reddit user u/Lawsonstruck‘s dad probably didn’t have a clue who was chatting up his mom. But as it turns out, it was none other than “Jurassic World” and "Parks and Recreation" actor Chris Pratt. “My dad sent me a picture of my mom and the “nice young man” at their table at a charity dinner last night. My mom said it felt like she was talking to a normal person. He genuinely cared about their lives. Apparently he is super excited as his 6 year old is about to start kindergarten!"

He Met Batman on a Plane Reddit / u/SpaceGodziIIa It was a good thing that Reddit user u/SpaceGodziIIa boarded the plane when he did because he got to sit next to Batman actor Christian Bale. The Bat Plane was probably in the shop. “I met this cool guy on a 5 hour plane ride. Basically I was just really polite (maybe overly so?) and didn't bother him for the vast majority of the flight. Eventually I just told him I was a big fan of his work and asked his permission for a pic. I kinda wish I would have talked to him a bit more, but i really didn't want to be an annoying guy who doesn't take social cues."

She Almost Fought the Foo Fighters’ Manager Reddit / u/tmklsh Reddit user u/tmklsh had a rare experience when she met the popular band, The Foo Fighters. But she had no idea that it was going to be so difficult to take a selfie with them until she had a run-in with their manager. “So yesterday I met my hero Dave Grohl and took a selfie with the Foo Fighters. The tour manager nearly killed me. [The manager] was just quite strict and I guess only has the band's best interests at heart. But when he saw that they were happy he actually took my big camera and took a photo of me taking the selfie. It was quite sweet."

His Friend’s Funny Face While Meeting Bryan Cranston Reddit / u/SoullessJewJackson Reddit user u/SoullessJewJackson’s friend was so starstruck when she met “Breaking Bad” actor Bryan Cranston that she made the weirdest face ever. Unfortunately for her, he shared the proof online, which represented the great joy many people get from meeting their favorite stars. She probably had a lot of things that she wanted to tell him in their short time together! “My friends face when she met Bryan Cranston...”

He Met Ant-Man Reddit / [deleted] An unknown Reddit user reached for his camera phone instead of a RAID can when he ran into “Ant-Man” actor Paul Rudd. And this wonderful photo was the result of their meeting, in which Rudd seems totally happy to meet a big fan of his work. “Met One Of My Favorite Actors [Paul Rudd] Today!”

They Met The Original Hulk Reddit / u/DustyPlumper180 Reddit user u/DustyPlumper180 and his brother met “The Incredible Hulk” actor Lou Ferrigno. But the encounter left them more disappointed than happy after confronting one sad reality that only a couple of children could possibly dream up. “My brother and I met our favorite super hero (The Hulk) when we were 4. We were [peeved] off because Lou Ferrigno wasn’t green.”

He Had a Bold Encounter With Patrick Stewart Reddit / u/gbkenrc3 Reddit user u/gbkenrc3 had the ultimate encounter when he met "Star Trek" actor Patrick Stewart, who played Captain Picard in the "New Generation" series. And the actor's kindness blew this man away, who has met more than one famous actor in his years. “I met Patrick Stewart once. He's the kindest celebrity I've ever met.”

A Train Date With Jeff Goldblum Imgur / itsoknow Imgur user itsoknow was riding a train when she encountered actor Jeff Goldblum who played David Levinson in the film “Independence Day.” But she shared that he wasn’t the only cool celebrity she had ever met. “Last night I met Jeff [Goldblum]. We were on a night train to Prague and had some drinks. We ended up in one wagon and were talking and getting softly wasted."

Jeff Goldblum Strikes Again Reddit / u/SuburbanElephant Like the dinosaurs in “Jurassic Park” and “Jurassic World,” fans never know where “Jurassic Park” actor Jeff Goldblum might pop up next. Just ask Reddit user u/SuburbanElephant’s bearded friend, who ran into Goldblum while he was wearing an especially eye-catching ensemble. “My buddy met this strange dude wearing a dinosaur shirt and zebra pants.”

He Went to War and Met Captain America Reddit / ColinMansfield It shouldn’t have come as much of a surprise to Reddit user u/ColinMansfield that he would encounter “Captain America” actor Chris Evans while deployed in Qatar. “Two years ago I met Chris Evans while deployed to Qatar. As we wait for the trailer for (possibly) his last Marvel movie, I want to publicly thank him for everything he’s done for this franchise. Thanks Cap! "First thing I told him was that I loved his work as The Human Torch. He laughed and was a good sport about it. He went around and shook every Soldier’s hand and had dinner with some folks afterwards."

His Dad Knocked Out Mohammed Ali Reddit / u/bboymokei Most people can’t say their dad’s ever even met famous boxer Mohammed Ali, let alone punched him in the face and lived to tell the tale. But Reddit user u/bboymokei can, much to the surprise of some of Ali's other fans, who can't believe that anyone would dare touch the famous boxer and live to tell the tale. “My dad with Muhammad Ali 1970s.”

He Had a Coincidental Encounter With Jeff Bridges Reddit / u/LeTHAL_GrAnDMa It’s a good thing that Reddit user u/LeTHAL_GrAnDMa‘s friend was wearing a t-shirt with Jeff Bridges face on it because he actually ran into him that very same day. Talk about synchronicity! “My friend met this gentlemen at Gallatin Field Airport (Montana, USA) Coincidentally, he just happened to be wearing this shirt.”

He Looked Strange with Jim Carrey Reddit / u/boobachaka It’s difficult to tell apart the actor apart from Reddit user u/boobachaka, since both decided to make the same goofy face when they took this photo. But the young man claimed that the actor couldn’t have been nicer. "I met Jim Carrey! Awkward... He was seriously awesome! Nice and wonderful! I never thought he would be cool with making faces with me! But he was totally down!"

The Girl Who Trolled Hugh Jackman Reddit / u/ad0rkablelol It’s one thing to meet Hugh Jackman, but to wear a dress that has Ryan Reynolds printed on it is like trolling the “X-Men” actor. And yet that’s exactly what Reddit user u/ad0rkablelol did. “It’s been one year since I trolled Hugh Jackman! And yes, Ryan has seen this: Both Hugh and Ryan posted the photos on their Instagram accounts.”

He Met Jack Black and Jack Black Met Himself Reddit / u/mynameisblair Meeting Jack Black was a real treat for Reddit user u/mynameisblair. But Jack Black was pretty starstruck himself when he realized the young man was a spitting image of his younger self. “I Met Jack Black Tonight. He Looked Into My Eyes And Said 'It's Like Looking In A Young Mirror.' He departed with 'goodnight, my doppelgänger'. This is the best night of my life."

Grandma Met Denzel Washington Reddit / u/metalgamer Reddit user u/metalgamer‘s grandmother had been working at the Mount Vernon, New York Public Library for half a century, and she never in her wildest dreams imagined that she would run into actor Denzel Washington. "So story time; my grandma was a librarian in Mt. Vernon, NY Public Library for 50 years. Denzel grew up there. If you've ever met her, she will tell you the story of how she gave Denzel Washington his first library card. And that he was the cutest thing and how wonderful he was. I have heard this story easily 300+ times in my life. :)" "Fast forward to a month ago and it was her 99th Birthday. The women at her nursing home wanted to do something special so they tried to contact Denzel and get him to come or call, and he ended up calling and talking to her on her birthday. On the call, he said he would be in our city in December and would stop by and voila here he is!" "He was so nice and caring. Laughing with her and holding her hand like he was old friends with her. He teared up a few times seeing the love and respect she showed for him. She knits a scarf a day and gave him three for him, his wife, and his mother. My mom and I were there with him and my grandma and it was such a cool experience. He kept saying with his publicist 'this is what it's all about.'"

He Met “Home Improvement” Legend Richard Karn Reddit / u/KFBR392GoForGrubes Reddit user u/KFBR392GoForGrubes felt a little like Tim Allen when he met “Home Improvement” star Richard Karn, aka, Mr. Al Borland. And he even got the actor to say one of his famous catchphrases from the '90s series. “Met an absolute legend. Got him to say, “Well I don’t think that’s such a good idea, Tim.” Mr. Al Borland. He laughed and was overall a super nice guy. All smiles the whole time."

He Met Heart Surgeon #1 and Nearly Had a Heart Attack Reddit / u/Emperor_Akali Reddit user u/Emperor_Akali almost had a heart attack, so it was probably a good thing he ran into Heart Surgeon #1 from “The Office,” Hidetoshi Imura. Not many people would recognize the character actor on the street, but this man knew it was him from one simple feature. “I met a heart surgeon while shopping. I looked at the shirt before I noticed him and my heart stopped when I noticed it was him."

He Encountered a Jedi Master Reddit / u/Sr_Writesalot A true “Star Wars” fan remembers when Obi-Wan Kenobi, played by Ewan McGregor, surprised an antagonist by saying “Hello there.” Well Reddit user u/Sr_Writesalot was pretty surprised to when he encountered the Jedi master himself. But did he say the famous phrase to get his attention? “I met the great Hello There himself.”

Driver Met “The Terminator” Actress Reddit / u/HeshoMike Reddit user u/HeshoMike should consider changing his name to Kyle Reese, the soldier from the future who traveled back in time to save Sarah Connor in “The Terminator,” after this close encounter with actress Linda Hamilton. “I met Sarah Connor the other day. I own a taxi business in Loudoun County Virginia, her niece called a cab and the driver went to pick up the niece. He brought her to this large farm house and he see's this woman coming down the stairs. The niece says her aunt is going to pay for the cab ride and she got closer, then he realized who she was. About 3 hours later another call comes in for the niece to be picked up. I ride along with him for the return trip so I get to meet her myself. That's my driver in the picture."

She Met “Evil Dead” actor Bruce Campbell Reddit / u/AesaGaming Reddit user u/AesaGaming had one of the most adorable encounters with “Evil Dead” actor Bruce Campbell in 1996 that was just as sweet as the strawberry she was eating in this photo. “I met Bruce Campbell at a wedding reception in 1996. Here's us sharing a strawberry.”

He Met "Happy Gilmore" Star Adam Sandler Reddit / u/barra_kuda If Reddit user u/barra_kuda was left in stitches, it was probably because they felt like laughing really hard. But who could blame them after encountering comedic actor Adam Sandler and none other than the local food court? “I met a man at a food court. I tried not to be obnoxious and made it really quick. He said thanks bro."

He Met the "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" Host Reddit / u/Batmanvader Reddit user u/Batmanvader met American Restaurateur and “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” host Guy Fieri. So, it was probably a good thing that he was dressed for the occasion. “I just met the Mayor of Flavortown wearing a Dungeons & Diners & Dragons & Drive-Ins & Dives shirt!!!! Guy was super cool. I only got to talk to him for a couple minutes, but he was really down to Earth."

He Met Professional Wrestler John Cena Reddit / u/OneInchPunisher_ The odds of meeting professional wrestler turned actor and TV presenter of “Wipeout” John Cena at a restaurant are 100 to 1. Fortunately, it was Reddit user u/OneInchPunisher_’s lucky day. And even more fortunately, the larger than life Cena was a pleasure to meet and agreed to take a photo with this enthusiastic fan. “Met My Idol John Cena At A Restaurant!”

He Met "Spider-Man" actress Rosemary Harris Reddit / u/Cernannus Reddit user u/Cernannus was not Peter Parker, but he sure felt like Spider-Man when he ran into actress Rosemary Harris, aka, Aunt May from Tobey Maguire’s “Spider-Man” films. Although some young film buffs may not recognize the actress, this man felt incredibly lucky to meet a star of one of his favorite films. “I met Aunt May today.”

He Met Hodor From "Game of Thrones" Imgur / unknown An unknown Imgur user discovered that one of the best places to meet “Game of Thrones” stars is at the airport. That became evident when he ran into actor “Kristian Nairn,” aka Hodor. While some fans of the show might not recognize the actor while he's in modern clothes like a hoodie and tee-shirt, this woman was obviously enough of a super fan to ask for a photo! “I just met Hodor at the airport!”

She Met James Bond Reddit / u/lunar_eyelash Reddit user u/lunar_eyelash was virtually speechless when she ran into 007 himself, actor Pierce Brosnan, and wished she had a second chance to impress him again. “Met 007 this evening. He felt bad for interrupting my b'day party! I thought of so many amazing things to say to him, AFTER he'd left. I even have his initials tattooed to my wrist (granted they symbolise another 'PB' but still!) definitely could have won some points with that!"

He Went Bananas for Tom Hanks Reddit / u/ASharkToof Reddit user u/ASharkToof went bananas over Tom Hanks literally after he made a very weird request for the “Forrest Gump” actor. Fortunately, Hanks was totally cool with it. I met Tom Hanks last night...banana for scale. He walked into the bar I was at and, luckily, the 711 next door sold bananas. Walked back into the bar and told him I had a really awkward picture request and he was more than happy to oblige. Really nice guy."

She Went to the Gym and Met a Terminator Reddit / u/theproperfistpump Reddit user u/theproperfistpump went to the gym thinking she would be safe, but she never realized that she was going to run into “Terminator” star Arnold Schwarzenegger. Fortunately, her name wasn’t Sarah Connor and the actor even noticed how hard she was working on her fitness goals. “Met him at the gym. Gave me props for being female and doing frontal raises.”

He Went to Uganda and Met Forest Whittaker Reddit / u/3vanescence Reddit user u/3vanescence saw actor Forest Whittaker while doing charity work in Uganda. And although he wasn’t allowed to approach him directly at first, the actor later gave him a chance to take a selfie. “I met Forest Whittaker in Uganda. He walked by me and my friends and we were like wait a second that's Forest Whittaker but when we were walking over to ask him for a photo one of the staff where we were said not to bother him. So we went back to eating. Before he left he walked up to us and said it would be okay for a photo now. It was really cool to meet him. I was there to help Father's heart mobility charity which works in Uganda. He is there for a documentary about the last Rhino sanctuary."

He Met "Ghostbusters" Star Bill Murray Reddit / u/jrobinson37 Reddit user u/jrobinson37 wasn’t afraid of ghosts while watching a game at this sports stadium. But that might have had something to do with the fact that he ran into “Ghostbusters” star Bill Murray, who was just enjoying his weekend with a past time that many people who aren't world famous actors enjoy, too. “I also recently met a Ghostbuster.”

She Met "Game of Thrones" Star Peter Dinklage Reddit / u/jaycinators Reddit user u/jaycinators had no idea she was going to run into two actors while playing soccer. Unfortunately for Adam Sandler, she was only interested in “Game of Thrones” star Peter Dinklage. “Met the nicest guy while playing soccer in Toronto. I was a little too excited I think. I was playing a game of soccer and Dinklage and Adam Sandler were walking by with some kids. Sandler was heckling and making funny comments about the game. In response to those who think it's silly to get pictures taken with celebrities, I think to each his own. I admire Mr. Dinklage and I personally think he is a superb actor and I love his character on Game of Thrones. I had a chance to express my appreciation for his work which I think he appreciated in return. I didn't ask for a picture with Adam Sandler because it's Mr. Dinklage that I was so excited to meet. I'm a girl btw... Soccer attire and excited face...guess I need more makeup when I play!"

She Met “The Fonz” Reddit / u/DopeA**H* This Reddit user took one look at “Happy Days” star Henry Winkler and knew just how to greet the actor who once played the coolest guy ever— The Fonz. And luckily for her, Winkler is known as one of the nicest guys in Hollywood too, so he was more than happy to snap a photo with a fan. “Aaaaaaay! Look Who I Met At Work Today.”

She Met the Hide the Pain Internet Meme Reddit / u/Erin_C_86 Some people might not consider retired Hungarian electrical engineer and model Andras Arato a celebrity. But Reddit user u/Erin_C_86 knew right away that he was internet meme sensation “Hide the Pain Harold.” And although he doesn't get recognized in his daily life very often, there are certainly a few people who frequent the internet that would know his face in a heart beat. "Well I have met some interesting people in my time but this one has just made my night!"

He Met Reddit Legend Steve Buscemi Reddit / u/Bcraigs When Reddit user u/Bcraigs met actor, director, producer and former firefighter Steve Buscemi, he was so happy that he ran into this legend that he asked for a selfie. But did Buscemi realize just how much of a big deal he was? “Just met Steve Buscemi and told him he was a Reddit legend and he wasn’t sure what that meant but he said he was happy about it!”

He Met Captain Marvel Reddit / u/sadokistpotato When Reddit user u/sadokistpotato started working at the AMC movie theater, he had no idea that he was destined to have a one-on-one encounter with the fabulous “Captain Marvel” actress Brie Larson. And who would have guessed that an actress who played one of the most iconic characters of all time would still enjoy going to regular movie theaters during their time off? “I met Brie Larson working the night shift at my local AMC.”

He Ran Into The Rock Reddit / u/QuesaDEEZnuts For Reddit user u/QuesaDEEZnuts, the greatest thing about working at a gym was that he got to meet all sorts of cool celebrities. But he really felt like he won the lottery when he ran into The Rock. And it's obvious that they both appreciate building muscle, so they must have had something to talk about during their chance meeting. “Met the nicest guy at work today.”

He Ran into Jay and Silent Bob Reddit / u/seattledjent When redditor u/seattledjent was heading to the dispensary, he ran into actors Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith, who played Jay and Silent Bob in the movies of the same name, and he couldn't help but ask for a photo. Can't blame him! But this time, it wasn't the fan getting the photo that was wearing a nostalgic shirt of the actors' work, but Kevin Smith himself who was repping some "Jay and Silent Bob" merch!

He Ran Into Lil Pump While He Was On The Way to Boy Scout Camp Reddit / u/howhao1999 Reddit user, u/howhao1999 wasn't planning on running into Lil Pump, one of the most outstanding rappers in the industry, as he made his way to Boy Scout camp. But he succeeding in getting one of the most iconic photos ever simply by going about his day. "On my way to a Boy Scout camp I met Lil Pump he was high as f*ck and thought I was in the military."