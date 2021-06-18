These Celebrity Grandchildren Look Just Like Their Famous Grandparents Did

When celebrities pass away, all of their money typically goes to their next of kin, which is usually their spouse and kids. But it turns out that family fortune and traditions aren’t the only things that get passed down in a family line. Just ask the grandchildren of these famous celebrities who have inherited their genes, good looks, and most importantly, their undeniable talent. And a few of these grandkids even look like the spitting image of their grandparents when they were in the spotlight!

Billie Lourd, Debbie Reynolds’ Granddaughter Public Domain; 20th Television “Scream Queens” actress Billie Lourd is a Hollywood star just like her mother Carrie Fisher, a.k.a. Princess Leia from “Star Wars,” and her grandmother Debbie Reynolds, who had a striking Hollywood career for nearly 70 years before her untimely passing. Unfortunately, Lourd is Fisher’s only child and she had to bear the brunt of losing both her mother and grandmother in the same year.

Benjamin Keough, Elvis Presley’s Grandson Public Domain; Instagram / @djashba Anyone who saw Benjamin Keough walking down the street swore that Elvis Presley was still alive. But that had something to do with the fact that Keough was the grandson of the King of Rock and Roll. Sadly, these two have something else in common. They’re no longer with us. Keough lost his life at the young age of 27.

Charlotte Casiraghi, Grace Kelly’s Granddaughter Public Domain; YouTube / MonacoInfo From modeling to editing to journalism to film production, Charlotte Casiraghi has done it all. And it’s no surprise given that she was inspired by her famous grandmother, Grace Kelly, a former actress who became the Princess of Monaco when she married Prince Rainier III in 1956.

Alia Shawkat, Paul Burke’s Granddaughter Public Domain; 20th Television Alia Shawkat is an American actress known best for her role as Maeby in the sitcom “Arrested Development.” She has also starred in the HBO Max series “Search Party” and has done films like 2015’s “The Final Girls.” But it’s no surprise she’s an actress given that her grandfather, Paul Burke, was pretty famous in the 1960s. He starred on shows like “Naked City” where he was nominated twice for an Emmy, and the series “12 O’Clock High.”

Steven R. McQueen, Steve McQueen’s Grandson Public Domain; Instagram / Steven R. McQueen Steven R. McQueen is best known for playing the role of Jeremy Gilbert on the series “The Vampire Diaries.” But the former model turned actor isn’t the only famous apple in his family tree. His grandfather, who was also named Steve McQueen was a famous actor known for films like “The Magnificent Seven,” and “The Great Escape.”

Viva Vadim, Jane Fonda’s Granddaughter Public Domain; Instagram / Jane Fonda Viva Vadim is the daughter of actress Vanessa Vadim, who is the daughter of actress and activist Jane Fonda. Over the years, Fonda has appeared on the red carpet with her granddaughter standing next to her. But only time will tell if she will follow in the footsteps of her famous grandmother.

Jason Ritter, Tex Ritter’s Grandson Public Domain / HBO Jason Ritter is known for his roles in the TV series “Joan of Arcadia” and “The Class,” but he’s not the only actor in his family. His dad was none other than late actor John Ritter from “Three’s Company.” He’s also the grandson of Tex Ritter, a country music singer famous for hits like the 1944 song “I’m Wastin’ My Tears on You.” He also made his acting debut in the 1936 film “Song of the Gringo.”

Anjelica Huston, Walter Huston’s Granddaughter Public Domain; Paramount Pictures Although Anjelica Huston is famous for taking on the role of Morticia in “The Addams Family” and its sequel, her family has been a part of Hollywood for generations. Not only was her father, John Huston, a film director, but her grandfather, Walter Huston, was also a Canadian actor and an Academy Award winner for Best Supporting Actor in “The Treasure of the Sierra Madre” in 1948.

Drew Barrymore, John Barrymore’s Granddaughter Public Domain; Instagram / Drew Barrymore John Barrymore was a radio, stage and screen actor. Most of his work took place during the 1920s and 1930s. But his granddaughter, Drew Barrymore, inherited the acting bug. Her most famous role was in the 1982 film "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial." She has since gone on to star in both film and television and she even has her own talk show.

Jacob and Aiden Bautista, Dave Bautista’s Grandsons Wakefield High School; Twitter / Dave Bautista Dave Bautista is a retired professional wrestler and former mixed martial artists who was part of the WWE. He has also acted in films like 2014’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” and 2021’s “Army of the Dead.” But perhaps his biggest title other than dad is that of becoming a grandfather to Jacob and Aiden Bautista when he was just 40 years old. But only time will tell if his grandkids will follow in his footsteps in the wrestling ring or in the movies.

Cameron Douglas, Kirk Douglas’ Grandson Public Domain; Instagram / Cameron Douglas Kirk Douglas was famous for acting in films like 1960’s “Spartacus.” He was also a producer, director, writer, and a philanthropist. And his grandson, Cameron Douglas has not only inherited his good looks, but also his acting talent. Cameron has appeared in films like 2008’s “Loaded” and the 2021 film “The Runner.” He’s also the son of famous actor Michael Douglas.

Chris Pine, Anne Gwynne’s Grandson Public Domain; Warner Bros. Pictures Chris Pine is well known for his role in two “Wonder Woman” films as well as for taking over the role of Captain James T. Kirk in the J.J. Abrams “Star Trek” films. But his grandmother, Anne Gwynne was pretty famous back in the 1940s. Not only did she star in horror flicks, but she was also a pretty popular pin-up model during World War II.

Dree Hemingway, Ernest Hemingway’s Great Granddaughter Public Domain; Instagram / Dree Hemingway Ernest Hemingway influenced the world of literature with his amazing short stories and novels. Sadly, he’s no longer with us, but his great-granddaughter, Dree Hemingway is in the spotlight as both a fashion model and an actress known for her role in the film “Starlet.”

Theodore Howard Gabel, Ron Howard’s Grandson Public Domain; Twitter / Bryce Dallas Howard Theodore Howard Gabel is the son of actress Bryce Dallas Howard, but his famous grandfather carries even more water in Hollywood. Gabel is the grandson of famous actor turned Hollywood director Ron Howard. But many people still remember Howard as the adorable red head on the sitcom “Happy Days.”

Conor Kennedy, Robert F. Kennedy’s Grandson Public Domain; Pitkin County Jail Conor Kennedy may be famous for having dated musician Taylor Swift in 2012, but it’s the fact that he looks so much like his famous grandfather, Robert F. Kennedy, that has people swooning over him. Of course, he’s not as into politics as those who came before him, which is understandable considering that his grandfather was shot in 1968 during the California Democratic presidential primary.

Rose Kennedy Schlossberg, Jacqueline Kennedy’s Granddaughter Public Domain; YouTube / End Times Girls Club Jacqueline Kennedy is famous for being First Lady of the United States and the wife of the late U.S. President John F. Kennedy. The socialite, writer and photographer sired children, who had kids of their own. One of them is Rose Kennedy Schlossberg, Jackie’s granddaughter, who not only looks a lot like her grandmother, but is also making a name for herself as an actress in shows like the web series “End Times Girls Club.”

Ethan Peck, Gregory Peck’s Grandson Public Domain; Instagram / @ethangpeck Ethan Peck is famous for playing the role of Mr. Spock on “Star Trek: Discovery,” and he is set to reprise his role in the spin-off series “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.” But he has definitely inherited his good looks from his grandfather, Gregory Peck, an actor who starred in famous films like “To Kill a Mockingbird” and “Roman Holiday.”

Quinn Tivey, Elizabeth Taylor’s Grandson Public Domain; YouTube / United Nations Conference Dame Elizabeth Taylor was an American actress known for her impressive roles in films like 1963’s “Cleopatra.” She was also famous for being married seven times. Although many of her relationships failed, she did produce beautiful children who produced even more gorgeous grandchildren, like Liz’s grandson, Quinn Tivey, who is a participant in the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation.

Laela Wilding, Elizabeth Taylor’s Granddaughter Public Domain; YouTube / International AIDS Conference Laela Wilding has taken up her famous grandmother’s love of philanthropy and she often supports one of Elizabeth Taylor’s favorite causes, AIDS research. Wilding lives in Portland, Oregon where she works as a graphic designer. She also serves on the board of directors of Our House of Portland, a charity that provides health care, housing and other vital services to low income people who are HIV positive.

Stella Banderas, Tippi Hedren’s Granddaughter Public Domain; Instagram / Stella Banderas Stella Banderas is the daughter of famous celebrities Antonio Banderas and Melanie Griffith. But she’s also the granddaughter of actress Tippi Hedren from her mother’s side. For those who don’t know, Hedren is well known for starring in Alfred Hitchcock’s “The Birds” and “Marnie.”

Apple Martin, Blythe Danner’s Granddaughter Public Domain; Tik Tok / Goop Apple Martin is the daughter of two famous parents— actress Gwyneth Paltrow and Coldplay musician Chris Martin. But most people don’t realize that she is the granddaughter of actress Blythe Danner, who is famous for her roles in films like “Meet the Parents,” and in her supporting role as Izzy Huffstodt on the show “Huff.”

Arthur Donald, Paul McCartney’s Grandson Public Domain; LinkedIn / Arthur Donald A true Beatles fan would take one look at Arthur Donald and swear they were looking at famous Beatles vocalist and bassist Paul McCartney. But this makes perfect sense because Donald is McCartney’s eldest grandson. The young stud is also smart as a whip and has attended Yale University.

Bailey Willis, Paul McCartney’s Granddaughter Instagram / Stella McCartney; Instagram / Stella McCartney As a member of the Beatles, McCartney shot to stardom in the 1960s. And now his grandchildren are in the spotlight simply for inheriting his good looks. Like Arthur Donald, Bailey Willis also resembles the musician, particularly when it comes to his smile. Willis is also the daughter of famous designer Stella McCartney.

Bridget Fonda, Henry Fonda’s Granddaughter Public Domain; Paramount Pictures Bridget Fonda, who starred in films like “Single White Female” and “Point of No Return” is the daughter of actor Peter Fonda and the niece of actress Jane Fonda. But her grandfather, Henry Fonda, was a pretty famous actor and former member of the military, too.

Ryder Robinson, Goldie Hawn’s Grandson Public Domain; Instagram / Ryder Robinson Ryder Robinson is the son of actress Kate Hudson, who is the daughter of actress Goldie Hawn. Hawn has starred in a number of unforgettable films like “Private Benjamin,” “Overboard,” and “The First Wives Club.” Although 17-year-old Robinson has yet to decide whether he wants a future in the spotlight or not, he certainly has the look if and when he does.

Eden Brolin, James Brolin’s Granddaughter Public Domain; Instagram / Eden Brolin Actor James Brolin is a Golden Globe and Emmy winner whose work in 1973’s “Westworld” and 1979’s “Amityville Horror” have become legendary. He also happens to be married to singer Barbra Streisand. And his granddaughter, Eden Brolin, is making a name for herself as a singer and an actress. She’s been on TV shows like “Beyond” and “Yellowstone.”

Gia Coppola, Francis Ford Coppola’s Granddaughter Instagram / @giacoppolawine Francis Ford Coppola is considered one of the greatest filmmakers in Hollywood. He has worked on films like “Apocalypse Now” and “The Godfather” saga as a producer, director and script writer. So it made sense that his granddaughter, Gia Coppola would become a film director and screenwriter for films like “Casino Moon” and “Palo Alto.”

Zoë Kravitz, Roxie Roker’s Granddaughter Public Domain; Instagram / Zoë Kravitz Roxie Roker is best remembered as Helen from the series “The Jeffersons.” Her character was in an interracial relationship, which was a pretty big deal back in the late 1970s and early 1980s. Her granddaughter, Zoë Kravitz, grew up surrounded by famous people. She’s also the daughter of famous musician Lenny Kravitz. She made her Hollywood debut in the rom-com “No Reservations,” and she is set to appear in “The Batman” slated for release in 2022.

Kate Mara, Wellington Mara’s Granddaughter Public Domain; Instagram / Kate Mara Wellington Mara was the co-owner of the New York Giants and a highly influential figure in the NFL. But while his granddaughter, Kate Mara, didn’t follow in her grandfather’s sports-related footsteps, she did become famous as an actress, best known for her appearances on TV shows like “American Horror Story” and for playing Zoe Barnes in “House of Cards.”

Alyson Le Borges, Alain Delon’s Granddaughter Public Domain; Instagram / Alyson Le Borges Alain Delon is a French actor who made a big splash in both France and abroad with his good looks and talents in films like 1960’s “Purple Noon” and 1969’s “The Swimming Pool.” And his granddaughter, Alyson Le Borges, made her film debut in the TV movie “L’ile Bleue” in 2001 and then appeared in the 2021 short “Two Missing Hours.” She’s also dabbled in some modeling work, too.

Tony Goldwyn, Samuel Goldwyn’s Grandson Public Domain; Paramount Pictures Samuel Goldwyn was famous for starting a small studio with his brother-in-law. The Polish-American film producer eventually became a founding contributor of several Hollywood studios. But his grandson is no slacker either. He was the villain in the 1990’s film “Ghost,” and he has appeared on shows like “Scandal.”

Clark James Gable, Cark Gable’s Grandson Public Domain; Instagram / @tracy_yarro_scheff Clark Gable will always be remembered for his amazing role of Rhett Butler in the equally impressive classic “Gone With the Wind.” And his grandson, Clark James Gable was also bit by the acting bug and he has appeared on the small screen and been the presenter and host of the reality show “Cheaters.” Sadly, he passed away at age 30 as a result of using controlled substances.

Desiree Anzalone, Lucille Ball’s Great-Granddaughter Public Domain; Instagram / Desiree Anzalone Lucille Ball was, of course, America’s leading funny lady in the 1950s on her hit sitcom “I Love Lucy.” She had a son with her husband, Desi Arnaz, whom they named Desi Arnaz Jr., and Jr. fathered a daughter named Julia who eventually sired a daughter named Desiree Anzalone. Desiree was said to have her great-grandmother's fiery spirit and good looks. Sadly, she passed away due to cancer in 2020.

Jenna Bush Hager, George H. W. Bush’s Granddaughter Public Domain; Instagram / Jenna Bush The late George H. W. Bush was the 41st President of the United States. He was also the father of the 43rd President of the United States, George W. Bush, who sired a daughter named Jenna Bush Hager. And like her famous grandfather and dad, she too has the power to speak her mind as a political commentator for NBC as well as a journalist and correspondent for NBC’s “The Today Show.”

Sophie Dahl, Roald Dahl’s Granddaughter Public Domain; Instagram / @mssophiedahl Roald Dahl was the author who wrote great literary works like “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” “The BFG,” and “James and the Giant Peach.” But most people don’t know that the main character in “The BFG” was inspired by his granddaughter Sophie Dahl, who is now a model as well as an author.

Princes William and Harry, Queen Elizabeth II’s Grandsons Public Domain; Public Domain; Public Domain It’s difficult to see much of a resemblance between Queen Elizabeth II and her grandsons Princes William and Harry. But in her younger days, she shared the same smile with her future grandkids. William is, of course, second in line for the throne, and Harry was sixth, but his position may have been compromised when he left the Royal Family to live happily ever after with his wife Meghan Markle.

Edgar Cooper Endicott, Joan Rivers’ Grandson Public Domain; Instagram / Cooper Endicott Joan Rivers was a comedian, an actress, a producer and the television host of “Fashion Police,” where she used her sharp wittiness and comedic personality to dress down the questionable style choices of celebrities. Unfortunately, she’s no longer with us, but her grandson, Edgar Cooper Endicott did appear in "Joan & Melissa: Joan Knows Best?” alongside his mom, Melissa River and grandma. And although he’s not currently in the spotlight, he may choose to follow in his family’s footsteps someday.

Pablo Dylan, Bob Dylan’s Grandson Public Domain; Instagram / Pablo Dylan American singer-songwriter Bob Dylan has a music career that spans almost 60 years. So, what other direction would his grandson Pablo Dylan head to if not music? The young artist is determined to become a legend on his own. He tried being a rapper for a while and then quit. But now he’s back in the world of music and has even released an album titled “Solitude” in 2021.

Riley Keough, Priscilla Presley’s Granddaughter Instagram / Priscilla Presley; Instagram / Riley Keough Priscilla Presley is the ex-wife of the late King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley. But she made a name for herself as both an actress in films like “Naked Gun,” and as a chairwoman for Elvis Presley Enterprises. And her granddaughter, Riley Keough, has followed in her famous family's footsteps and remained in the spotlight as an actress in films like “The Lodge” and “Mad Max: Fury Road,” and as a model and producer.

Princess Charlotte Cambridge, Princess Diana Spencer’s Granddaughter Wikimedia Commons / John Matthew Smith; YouTube / LondisLand The late Princess Diana Spencer lost her life in a car accident, but the royal philanthropist’s legacy lives on in her children Prince Harry and Prince William, as well as her grandkids. But her granddaughter, Princess Charlotte Cambridge, who is fourth in line to the throne looks just like Spencer did as a child.

Tayla Lynn, Loretta Lynn’s Granddaughter Wikimedia Commons / Gene Pugh; Instagram / @taylalynnfinger Loretta Lynn was a country music star in her own right and she often took her granddaughter, Tayla Lynn, with her on tour. So naturally, when she got older, Tayla started collaborating on music projects with the grandkids of other famous country music musicians and producers like Conway Twitty’s grandson Tre Twitty and John Carter Cash.

Brendan Wayne, John Wayne’s Grandson Public Domain; Instagram / @therealbrendanwayne John Wayne was, of course, a legend in Western films. His work on films like “True Grit” and “The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance” will never be forgotten. And his grandson, Brendan Wayne, inherited the acting gene, too. He’s been on shows like “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." and “Sons of Anarchy.”

Dashiell Connery, Sean Connery’s Grandson Public Domain; Instagram / @therealjamesbud Dashiell has been working on making a name for himself in Hollywood. So far, he has worked in films like “Pandemic.” And he has several film projects in the works like “Clowning” and “I, Challenger.” But he’s already famous simply for being Sean Connery, a.k.a. James Bond’s grandson.

Tuki Brando, Marlon Brando’s Grandson Public Domain; YouTube / MR PORTER Marlon Brando is well known for his roles in films like “The Godfather” and for playing Jor-El in “Superman: The Movie.” And his grandson, Tuki Brando, inherited his good looks, which he put to use as a model. Ironically, he was left out of his grandpa’s will because he had virtually no contact with him while growing up.

Sarah Sutherland, Donald Sutherland’s Granddaughter Wikimedia Commons / Alan Light; Warner Bros. Television Distribution / HBO Enterprises Canadian actor Donald Sutherland has a film career that spans over 55 years. Some of his most famous roles were in the TV films “Citizen X” and "Path to War.” But his granddaughter, Sarah Sutherland is sticking with Hollywood, just like her dad, Kiefer Sutherland. One of her most popular roles was on the show “Veep” where she played Catherine Meyer.

Katie Cassidy, Jack Cassidy’s Granddaughter Public Domain; Flickr / Heroes and Villains Jack Cassidy worked on shows like “Bewitched” and “Gunsmoke” and reached stardom when he was on Broadway. But the Tony Award-winner's granddaughter Katie Cassidy has made a name for himself too. She appeared in a number of projects like the show “Supernatural,” “Harper’s Island,” “Arrow,” and the film reboot of “Nightmare on Elm Street.”

Emma Ferrer, Audrey Hepburn’s Granddaughter Public Domain; Instagram / @ekhferrer Audrey Hepburn was a Belgian-born British actress who became an icon in both the fashion and film industry. And her Swedish granddaughter, Emma Ferrer dabbled in the fashion industry as a former model and is currently an artist working as an art liaison and curator in New York City.

Sean Flynn, Errol Flynn’s Great-Grandson Public Domain; Instagram / @rioflynn Errol Flynn was an Australian actor who gained worldwide fame during Hollywood’s Golden Age. He was also pretty famous for playing Robin Hood in “The Adventures of Robin Hood” in 1938. And his great-grandson, Sean Flynn, followed in his footsteps and became an actor. He is best known for playing Chase on the series, “Zoey 101.”