Television Characters That Stunned Fans When They Were Replaced by New Actors

They say that television is the land of make believe, but a lot of fans had a tough time swallowing the bologna when studio execs switched the actors playing their favorite characters with someone who looked entirely different. A similar hair color and fashion sense just aren't enough to capture the feeling of a character that an actor creates when they do their job on a TV series. So, here are some of the most shocking cast replacements that left fans stunned and, in some cases, unhappy.

Laurie Forman from "That '70s Show" Carsey-Werner Distribution Everyone knows that late actress Lisa Robin Kelly did a marvelous job portraying girl next door character Laurie Forman on “That 70s Show.” But Kelly was fired from the show because of substance control issues and she was replaced by actress Christina Moore.

Jesus from "The Fosters" Disney—ABC Domestic Television Jake T. Austin from “Wizards of Waverly Place” played the role of Jesus Adams Foster on “The Fosters” in 2013. But after seemingly vanishing from existence for a couple of episodes, the character resurfaced. However, the role was then played by another actor named Noah Centineo, after Austin left to pursue different types of roles.

Reggie Mantle from "Riverdale" Warner Bros. Television Distribution When Ross Butler decided to leave the CW series “Riverdale” after one season, the show-runners went looking for another heartthrob to fill his shoes and they found one in actor Charles Melton, who was simply dreamy.

Myrcella Baratheon from "Game of Thrones" Warner Bros. Television Distribution Princess Myrcella Baratheon was the daughter of Queen Cersei Lannister and King Robert Baratheon. We later learned Jaime Lannister was her biological father. But the real shock came when actress Aimee Richardson, who played Princess Myrcella, was replaced by actress Nell Tiger Free, who does in fact look considerably younger than Richardson.

Jackie Geary from "The Goldbergs" Sony Pictures Television Fans were seeing red when actress Rowan Blanchard, who played Jackie Geary on “The Goldbergs,” was replaced in season six by actress Alexis G. Zall. But it was Blanchard herself who later admitted that she was the one who decided not to return to the show, and it was not the producers who wrote her off the series.

Carol from "Friends" Warner Bros. Television Distribution Although Carol was a recurring character on the show, she was also the mother of Ross’s son on “Friends.” Of course, most fans remember actress Jane Sibbett’s portrayal of the character, but during the first season, it was actress Anita Barone who played Carol. Barone left the series because she felt the role wasn’t big enough.

Mandy Milkovich from "Shameless" Warner Bros. Television Distribution Actress Jane Levy played the role of Mandy Milkovich on “Shameless,” but then she landed the lead role in the sitcom “Suburgatory” and decided to leave the show. So, actress Emma Greenwell was hired to fill in until season six when her character left town.

Aunt Vivian from "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" Warner Bros. Television Distribution Janet Hubert originally played Aunt Vivian on “Fresh Prince of Bel Air.” But issues with Will Smith off-camera led to her dismissal. So producers replaced her with actress Daphne Maxwell Reid, and tried to pass her off as Aunt Viv, much to the dismay of many fans.

Kaitlin Cooper from "The OC" Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution Marissa Cooper’s little sister, Kaitlin on “The OC” was played by actress Shailene Woodley during the show’s early beginnings. But when producers decided to write the character back in, they needed an actress who was older, so the role went to Willa Holland.

Becky Conner from "Roseanne" The Carsey Werner Company Lecy Goranson played Becky, the eldest daughter of the Conner clan on “Roseanne.” But somewhere down the road, Goranson left for college and was replaced by “Scrubs” actress Sarah Chalke. But over the course of the series, Goranson reprised her roles more than once, leaving fans wondering what was going on.

Greg Serrano from "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" Warner Bros. Television Distribution Santino Fontana played Greg Serrano, one of Rebecca’s love interests, on the musical series “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.” Unfortunately, scheduling conflicts led to him leaving the series. Then in the final season, actor Skylar Astin was brought in to take over the role of Greg.

Lily from "Modern Family" 20th Television Lily was the adoptive daughter of Cam and Mitchell on “Modern Family.” She was originally played by twins Jaden and Ella Hiller during the sitcom’s first few seasons. But eventually, the role went to actress Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, whom fans totally adore.

Daario Naharis from "Game of Thrones" Warner Bros. Domestic Television During the first three seasons of the series, Khalessi’s lover Daario was played by actor Ed Skrein on “Game of Thrones.” But somewhere along the way, Skrein left to star in the 2015 film “The Transporter Refueled.” So, actor Michiel Huisman took over as Daario. Luckily fans adored Huisman as much as they did Skrein.

Capheus Onyango from "Sense8" Netflix British actor Aml Ameen played the role of Capheus Onyango, a character on Netflix's “Sense8.” But creative differences between the actor and the producers forced him to quit. So, actor Toby Onwumere was brought in to play the role for the remainder of the series.

Kristin Baxter from "Last Man Standing" Disney—ABC Domestic Television Actress Alexandra Krosney played Kristin Baxter on “Last Man Standing” during the entire first season. But something happened behind the cameras that led to her being replaced by actress Amanda Fuller for the remainder of the series.

Morty from "Seinfeld" Sony Pictures Television “Seinfeld” fans remember Barney Martin’s amazing performance as Seinfeld’s father, Morty. But anyone who revisits the first season will see that another actor named Phil Bruns played Morty. But Seinfeld was simply looking for someone who could make the character more bad-tempered and Martin did a better job at it.

Father Mulcahy from "M*A*S*H" 20th Century Fox Television The oh-so wacky Father Mulcahy made audiences laugh for several seasons of “M*A*S*H.” But while actor William Christopher played Mulcahy for most of the series, actor George Morgan also played the character for a blink and you’ll miss it period of time.

Jason from "Pretty Little Liars" Warner Bros. Television Distribution On “Pretty Little Liars,” Alison’s brother, Jason, was played by actor Parker Bagley in season one. But when the character was seen again, he was played by actor Drew Van Acker, who looks nothing like Bagley, but was also very handsome.

Morgan Matthews from "Boy Meets World" Disney Morgan Matthews was a recurring character on “Boy Meets World,” but she appeared enough times to get fans to notice a cast change. Matthews, who was Cory’s sassy little sister, was played by Lily Nicksay. But producers later hired actress Lindsay Ridgeway to play an older version of the character.

Darrin from "Bewitched" Sony Pictures Television Darrin, the human husband of his witch of a wife, Samantha on “Bewitched,” was played by Dick York for the first five seasons of the series. But chronic back pain prevented him from continuing on the show. So, Dick Sargent took over the role during the latter half of season five until the end of the series.

Jenna Wade from "Dallas" Warner Bros. Television Distribution Jenna Wade was a popular character on the long-running drama series “Dallas,” but the character was played by three different actresses. The first one was Morgan Fairchild, who was quickly replaced by actress Francine Tucker. Then the show-runner got rid of Tucker and hired Priscilla Presley, who was Elvis Presley’s ex-wife, to play the role.

Alura Zor-El from "Supergirl" Warner Bros. Television Distribution Alura Zor-El, aka Supergirl’s mom, on the CW series “Supergirl” was played by Laura Benanti. The actress also played the role of Alura’s twin sister, General Astra. But Benanti left because she wanted to work on Broadway in New York City. So, the role of Alura went to actress Erica Durance, who played Lois Lane on the TV series “Smallville.”

Ginger Grant from "Gilligan’s Island" Warner Bros. Television Distribution Actress Kit Smythe played Ginger Grant during the “Gilligan’s Island” pilot. But the fabulous looking red-headed character got a new star in the form of Tina Louise, whom the producers felt was very suited for the sitcom.

John Boy from "The Waltons" Warner Bros. Television Distribution “The Waltons” gave viewers a glimpse into what life was like during the Great Depression and World War II. But fans were a little dumbfounded after season five when actor Richard Thomas, who played John Boy, was written off the series. The character later returned but was played by actor Robert Wightman.

Chuck Cunningham from "Happy Days" CBS Television Distribution Chuck Cunningham was the eldest sibling in his family on “Happy Days,” and he was played by Gavin O’Herlihy. But he was later replaced by actor Randolph Roberts. The most obvious difference between the men was that one was a redhead and the other wasn’t. But this change passed by the notice of many viewers, because the character was written out of the show after the first season.

Sydney Shanowski from “Hope and Faith” Disney—ABC Domestic Television Many movie-goers recognize Megan Fox from her role in the “Transformers” film series, but few remember that she had a role on the Faith Ford and Kelly Ripa sitcom “Hope & Faith.” Fox played the character Sydney after replacing actress Nicole Paggi, who played the character in the first season of the show. The role was also played by Brie Larson in an unaired pilot.

Chris Partridge on “The Partridge Family” Sony Pictures Television The classic series “The Partridge Family” aired on ABC from 1970 to 1974 and the show featured a musical family of talented kids. The youngest of the children was played by Jeremy Gelbwaks in season one of the series, before he was replaced by Brian Forster because he wasn’t happy on the set.

Sarah Braverman on “Parenthood” NBCUniversal Television Distribution The hour-long drama “Parenthood” is lead by some great actors like Dax Shepard, Lauren Graham and Peter Krause, but can you imagine the show without Graham in the role of Sarah Braverman? In an unaired pilot of the show, the character was played by actress Maura Tierney before the replacement was made.

Danny Tanner on “Full House” Warner Bros. Television Distribution We all know Bob Saget as the lovable clean freak Danny Tanner, but due to scheduling problems, he almost never got the role. Actor John Posey originally played the role of Danny in the series pilot, but he was replaced by Saget after he became available for filming.

Cousin Marilyn on “The Munsters” NBCUniversal Television Distribution “The Munsters” was a series in the 1960s that featured monsters and creatures like Frankenstein, werewolves and vampires. Cousin Marilyn, however, looked like any other normal girl. And the actress who played her was pretty normal, too. Beverley Owen was replaced by actress Pat Priest because she wanted to spend more time with her significant other Jim Stone, who was a writer on the children’s series “Sesame Street.”

Ann Veal on “Arrested Development” 20th Television The character of Ann Veal was known to have a “forgettable face,” so the creators of the show wanted to use a different actress for the character in every episode she appeared in. That is, until actress Mae Whitman landed the role, and her memorable performance ended that plan.

Delores Pasternak on “Two and a Half Men” Warner Bros. Television Distribution Delores Pasternak was Jake’s fifth grade teacher and Charlie Harper’s love interest on the series, but while she was originally played by iconic actress Missi Pyle, she was later replaced by actress Alicia Witt. The change was noticeable, but both actresses did a hilarious job.

Lois Lane on “The Adventures of Superman” Warner Bros. Television Distribution On the ‘50s television adaptation of Superman, the heroic leading man was at forefront of the show, leaving Lois Lane little time to develop her character. While original actress Phyllis Coates did a great job in the role in the first season of the show, actress Noel Neill was more memorable to fans of the show, as she played the character for the remaining five seasons of the series.

Penny on “The Big Bang Theory” Warner Bros. Television Distribution Penny is a fan favorite character on the long-running series that’s a hit with science nerds, pop culture fans and everyone in between. But the character almost had an entirely different name and actress! In the pilot of the series, Sheldon and Leonard’s neighbor was named Katie and she was played by Amanda Walsh. After this pilot was filmed, producers changed the character and hired actress Kaley Cuoco.

Trudy Monk on “Monk” NBCUniversal Television Distribution The series “Monk” ran from 2002 to 2009 and during that time a major plot point of the series revolved around detective Adrian Monk trying to solve his deceased wife’s murder. His wife was played in the first and second seasons by actress Stellina Rusich, before she was replaced by actress Melora Hardin, who is familiar to many TV fans for playing Jan Levinson on “The Office.”

Donna Gable on “Kevin Can Wait” Sony Pictures Television Many fans of “Kevin Can Wait” were shocked when the character Donna Gable, who was played by Erinn Hayes, was killed off to make room in the cast for Kevin James’s former “King of Queens” costar Leah Remini. James justified the plot point by explaining that “it really felt like a thing like this was needed for this show to drive forward.”

Marnie Piper in “Halloweentown” Disney Young actress Kimberly J. Brown played the character of Marnie Piper in three out of four films of Disney Channel’s “Halloweentown” movie series. In the fourth film in the series, she was replaced by actress Sara Paxton, which left fans up in arms. Original actress Brown was also disappointed about the replacement, because she was available for filming the fourth film.

Catwoman from “Batman” 20th Television Julie Newmar originally played the catsuit-clad supervillain in the ‘60s television series and she left the role after two seasons to pursue film work. In the third season of the series, the role was played by Eartha Kitt, who made iconic changes to the character that will be remembered by fans forever.

Ryan Vogelson on “Last Man Standing” Disney—ABC Domestic Television Pop star Nick Jonas appeared on one episode of the Tim Allen lead sitcom in 2011 as Ryan, a love interest to the character Kristin. Actor Jordan Masterson was cast in the role in the second season of the show onward, as it’s assumed that Jonas’s schedule was much too full to take on a full time gig on the series.