Who Are the Richest Stars of the “Real Housewives” Franchise?

The “Real Housewives” franchise has given us an inside look into the lavish lives of a group of super rich housewives. And over the years, the television franchise has become everyone’s guilty pleasure because we get to experience their dramatic and unpredictable lives. But these women are definitely not the housewives of the 1950s. Many of them have successful careers and some are the CEOs of their own businesses. So, here’s a list of the most popular housewives’ net worth, which is sometimes more than most people earn in a lifetime, and other times cause for some serious concern...

Teresa Giudice, -$11 Million Bravo According to Celebrity Net Worth, Teresa Giudice’s estimated net worth is -$11 million, which isn't surprising given that she was charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bankruptcy fraud alongside her husband. Her negative net worth places her among the poorest of reality stars, but the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star is also a cookbook author of several titles, some of which are New York Times Bestsellers.

Michaele Salahi, $10 Million Public Domain The “Real Housewives of DC” star Michaele Salahi and her former husband Tareq Salahi ticked off the secret service in 2009 when they crashed a White House dinner intended for the Indian prime minister. The show highlighted what she had done, but viewers didn’t bat an eyelash. Fortunately, she has an estimated net worth of $10 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. So, that should keep her warm in the middle of the night.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann, $3 Million Bravo Kim Zolciak-Biermann has made a fortune from her contributions on the “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” as well as her jobs in the music industry. Believe it or not, Zolciak-Biermann released songs like “Don’t Be Tardy for the Party” and “Google Me.” She’s also the founder of her own skincare line called Kashmere Kollections. And thanks to all these ventures, her estimated net worth is $3 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Karent Sierra, $400,000 Instagram / Karent Sierra Karent Sierra may have been born in New York City, but don’t call her a New Yorker. She was raised in South Florida and she considers herself a native of Miami. Long before joining the “Real Housewives of Miami,” Sierra earned the title of “Miss Carnival Miami” in 1992. She also made a living being a hand model and appearing in commercials on Latin TV networks. Today, she’s making a living as a celebrity dentist and has an estimated net worth of $400,000, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Phaedra Parks, $6 Million Bravo It’s easy to see where Phaedra Parks got her estimated net worth of $6 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Aside from her appearances on the “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” Parks is also a lawyer and managing partner of the law firm called Parks Group. But some of her clients claim she’s not always reachable. Maybe it’s because she’s busy moonlighting as a mortician, too.

Shereé Whitfield, $800,000 Bravo Shereé Whitfield is the author of “Wives, Fiancées, and Side-Chicks of Hotlanta.” She also has a fashion line called SHE by Shereé, and she's a do-gooder on the side. Whitfield, who had a difficult first marriage, is an ambassador for the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence. And she has an estimated net worth of $800,000, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Gizelle Bryant, $4 Million Bravo Gizelle Bryant’s parents are said to be very powerful people who worked in the U.S. government. But the “Real Housewives of Potomac” is pretty impressive, too. Aside from being part of the popular reality show franchise, this no-nonsense mother of three has a successful cosmetics line called EveryHue Beauty and an estimated net worth of $4 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Kim Richards, $400,000 Bravo Over on the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Kim Richards has an estimated net worth of $400,000, according to Celebrity Net Worth. But she didn’t earn it all from the popular reality show. Her claim to fame began when she was a kid making Disney films and later appearing on TV shows in the 1970s and 1980s.

Siggy Flicker, $4 Million Bravo Siggy Flicker was on the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” for two seasons, but she moved on to bigger and better things like writing a book called “Write Your Own Fairytale.” She also starred on her own VH1 reality series and is the daughter of Doctor Mordecai Paldiel, a Holocaust survivor and scholar. Her estimated net worth is $4 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Melissa Gorga, $2 Million Instagram / @MelissaGorga Melissa Gorga’s estimated net worth might be $2 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. But much like her co-star, Teresa Giudice, the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star has had some financial problems along the way. And yet, most fans weren’t aware of this because she was so successful in the retail industry and as a writer. But eventually, her financial woes and those of her husband Joe hit the fan and everyone knew her life wasn’t much of a fairytale.

Vicki Gunvalson, $7 Million Bravo Vicki Gunvalson’s estimated net worth is $7 million, according to Parade. But she didn’t earn all that cash simply by being on the “Real Housewives of Orange County.” She also has her own insurance company called Coto Insurance, which makes her a real inspiration for other women.

Claudia Jordan, $1.5 Million Bravo Claudia Jordan was the former Miss Rhode Island Teen USA and Miss Rhode Island USA. Eventually she went on to model on game shows like “The Price is Right.” Then she became a radio and television host before starring on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.” Her estimated net worth is $1.5 million according to Celebrity Net Worth, which surely gives her something to talk about.

Jacqueline Laurita, $500,000 Bravo Jacqueline Laurita made a living as a cosmetologist before joining the cast of the “Real Housewives of New Jersey.” Her estimated net worth is $500,000, according to Celebrity Net Worth. And she owes it all to being a television personality and an author, as well as her love for cosmetics, which led her to create a beauty and lifestyle blog called The LookOver.

Tamra Judge, $2 Million Instagram / Bravo Tamra Judge joined the “Real Housewives of Orange County” in season three and she has an estimated net worth of $2 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. But things got really complicated for her during the show’s 13th season, when a move to a new home coincided with her husband Eddie’s illness. And then her son made some negative comments that left fans seething with anger.

Sonja Morgan, $8 Million Instagram / Sonja Morgan The “Real Housewives of New York” star Sonja Morgan was a Jack, or in this case, a Jackie of all trades. Not only did she launch several fashion lines like Sonja Morgan New York and a shoe line called French Sole, but she’s also the ex-wife of J.P. Morgan’s great-grandson. That’s right! The same J.P. Morgan who owns all of those popular banks. This might explain why she has an estimated net worth of $8 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

D’Andra Simmons, $4 Million Instagram / D'Andra Simmons They say everything’s bigger in Texas, so that probably includes D’Andra Simmons’ estimated net worth of $4 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The “Real Housewives of Dallas” star comes from a rich family and lives in a fancy neighborhood called Highland Park with her husband, Jeremy.

Joanna Krupa, $8 Million Instagram / Joanna Krupa Joanna Krupa is a Polish-born American who grew up in Chicago and later moved to Los Angeles. But the ironic thing is that the model appeared on the Florida-based “Real Housewives of Miami,” not to mention lots of magazine covers like Cosmopolitan. She’s also hosted “Poland’s Next Top Model,” which has contributed to her estimated net worth of $8 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Eileen Davidson, $3 Million Bravo Yes. She appeared on the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” but that’s not the only reason Eileen Davidson’s net worth is $3 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. She’s been on soap operas like “The Young and the Restless” for decades, too. She even played five roles on the soap “Days of Our Lives” back in 1977 and she won a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series in 2014.

Lisa Rinna, $10 Million Bravo Aside from appearing on the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Lisa Rinna is an actress who appeared on the soap opera “Days of Our Lives,” and television shows like “Melrose Place” and “Veronica Mars.” And according to Celebrity Net Worth, her estimated net worth is $10 million, which gave her plenty of motivation to dance with joy on “Dancing With the Stars.”

Ana Quincoces, $9 Million Bravo Voted the “Hottest Chef” in Miami by Eater Magazine, Ana Quincoces has made a name for herself as a celebrity chef, an author, and a partner at her law firm. So, her appearance on the “Real Housewives of Miami” was a no-brainer, that’s for sure. Her estimated net worth is $9 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Lizzie Rovsek, $25 Million Instagram / Lizzie Rovsek Lizzie Rovsek was a contestant in beauty pageants back in Kentucky, which later inspired her to start a company called Sun Kitten Swimwear where she came up with innovative designs for swimsuits that get used in the Miss USA Pageant. She also received $10,000 monthly in alimony after divorcing her husband Christian Rovsek, a real estate investor. The impressive thing is that the “Real Housewives of Orange County” star has a net worth of $25 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Dorinda Medley, $20 Million Bravo The “Real Housewives of New York City” star Dorinda Medley opened up a cashmere company called DCL Cashmere while living in London with her then-husband. At the time, she got A-list celebrities, like the late Princess Diana, as clients. Her successful career in fashion contributed to her estimated net worth of $20 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. After divorcing her husband, she moved to New York and eventually found love again in 2005, before her second husband’s unfortunate passing in 2011.

LuAnn de Lesseps, $25 Million Bravo Besides gaining fame on the “Real Housewives of New York City,” LuAnn de Lesseps also made a name for herself as a cabaret star, an actress, and an author. And she’s notably Count Alexandre de Lesseps’ ex-wife. But despite her estimated net worth of $25 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, the reality star has had some hiccups along the way like an arrest and two trips to rehabilitation centers.

Heather Thomson, $10 Million Instagram / Heather Thomson Heather Thomson has an estimated net worth of $10 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, and her fans are not surprised. She’s a successful businessperson with her own fashion line called Yummie by Heather Thomson. The “Real Housewives of New York City” star is also known for having helped other celebrities like Beyoncé and Jennifer Lopez launch their own clothing brands.

Danielle Staub, -$1 Million Instagram / Danielle Staub Sadly, not everyone who is rich gets to stay rich. Just ask the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star, Danielle Staub, who filed for bankruptcy in 2012 after leaving the series. Her reported net worth was about $1 million at the time, but she also had an estimated debt of $500,000 to $1 million. Talk about falling from grace.

Kyle Richards, $100 Million Bravo Much like her sister, Kim Richards, Kyle also achieved success early in her life as an actress on shows like “Little House on the Prairie.” She is also married to real estate investor Mauricio Umansky, who typically sells about $150 million worth of real estate per year. Richards also receives a salary of $270,000 for each season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” according to Celebrity Net Worth.

NeNe Leakes, $14 Million Bravo NeNe Leakes is one of the highest paid housewives of the franchise, having made an impressive $1 million salary, according to Celebrity Net Worth, for each season of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” before leaving the series in 2015. Her other money making endeavors include working as an actress, fashion designer and author, besides doing tours as a comedian in 2016.

Lydia Stirling McLaughlin, $15 Million Bravo McLaughlin learned a lot about television from her grandfather, Geoff Stirling, who founded NTV, which was North America’s first 24-hour television station. Besides rising to fame herself as a cast member of the eighth season of “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” McLaughlin is a jewelry designer, creator of LYDIA M Jewelry and magazine editor for Beverly Hills Lifestyle.

Ramona Singer, $18 Million Bravo Singer’s endeavors into the world of fashion and skincare really helped her earn her significant net worth. Singer is the owner of RMS Fashions, a creator of the skincare line Tru Renewal, and the creator of Romona Singer Jewelry, which is sold on the Home Shopping Network. Singer is also the only cast member to appear on all 12 seasons of “The Real Housewives of New York.”

Stephanie Hollman, $18 Million Bravo Hollman came from humble beginnings as a social worker, but since then she has managed to save up an incredible $18 million, according to Slice. Her husband, Travis Hollman, owns the business Hollman Lockers, which sells lockers to many businesses including L.A. Fitness, Equinox and the YMCA. That and her “Housewives” salary keep Hollman living in luxury.

Shannon Beador, $20 Million Bravo Shannon Beador was the wife of David Beador, who owns a very successful construction business that is based in Corona, California. The company, which employs about 80 people, does about $13 million of business each year. After their divorce in 2018, David was ordered to pay $22,500 per month to Shannon in spousal support, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Lauri Waring Peterson, $20 Million Bravo Lauri Peterson was married to George Peterson, a successful real estate developer in California. The “Real Housewives of Orange County” star acquired her wealth from the business of her ex-husband and appearances on the reality series.

Bethenny Frankel, $70 Million Bravo Bethenny Frankel makes a salary of $40,000 per episode of “The Real Housewives of New York City,” according to Celebrity Net Worth. But her net worth primarily was acquired from sales of her very popular cocktail company Skinnygirl. She also had her own reality series titled “Bethenny Getting Married?” And she hosted a talk show from 2013 to 2014.

Tinsley Mortimer, $35 Million Bravo Tinsley Mortimer has known a life of wealth since she was a child. She is the child of real estate investor George Mercer Jr. and socialite Dale Mercer. Mortimer used to work as a beauty assistant at Vogue before joining the cast of “The Real Housewives of New York City.” Her business ventures have included designing handbags and writing a book entitled “Southern Charm.”

Yolanda Hadid, $45 Million Bravo Yolanda Hadid began modeling at the age of 16, and she worked for nearly 15 years as a model, doing fashion shows and photoshoots across the world in cities like Paris, Milan, Tokyo and Los Angeles. She is also the mother of famous models Bella and Gigi Hadid, and it is through modeling that this family has made much of their net worth, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Camille Grammer, $50 Million Bravo Camille Grammer is perhaps most notable for being the ex-wife of “Cheers” and “Frasier” actor Kelsey Grammer. Grammer grew up in a typical middle class family in New Jersey before she started a career as a dancer in the ‘80s. She now owns a production company where she works as a creator, writer and executive producer. Much of her net worth has come from her divorce settlement from Kelsey Grammer, from which she reportedly received a $30 million settlement, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Dorit Kemsley, $50 Million Bravo Kemsley was first featured on a “Real Housewives” franchise because of her connections to Lisa Vanderpump. Kemsley is Vanderpump’s personal designer and she also operates the swimwear company Dorit. Her husband Paul Kemsley is a real estate developer and celebrity manager for the likes of soccer legend Pele and entertainer Boy George.

Carole Radziwill, $50 Million Bravo Radziwill started her career in journalism first as a production secretary for the series “Close-Up.” She later worked for ABC News host Peter Jennings, and during this time she produced many news stories. She traveled the world during her career as a journalist and for her work she received three Emmy Awards, a Peabody award and a GLAAD award. She left “The Real Housewives of New York City” in 2011 to return to journalism.

Lea Black, $65 Million Bravo Lea Black launched her first beauty company Lea Cosmetics International in the 1980s. The company sold over 400 different products through infomercials and in 2010, she launched a new cosmetics company with Oprah Winfrey’s personal stylist Andre Walker. Besides being a reality star and entrepreneur, Black is also an author.