Man Runs Over Snowman Unaware Of What Is Inside

The trap was set and ready to go, all he had to do now was to patiently wait for the driver to activate it. He was tired of seeing his daughter heartbroken day after day. It was time to put a stop to it. That evening, he slept like a rock. He was, however, awakened by the sound of metal bending and an angry man screaming.

Marriage Problems Pixabay Jared Miller was a resident in Rochester, Minnesota. He was lucky enough to meet the love of his life at a very young age and almost immediately married her. However, there was one issue with their marriage, he was enlisted in the Marine Corps. This meant that Jared and his wife had to be apart from one another for months at a time. This took a toll on their marriage, so Jared decided to make a compromise that would change everything.

Making Changes Pexels Jared told his wife that he would step down from the Marine Corps in order to find a job that did not require them to be apart from each other. He wanted to spend every second with his wife, so he started working in construction. Not long after, Annie shared with him that she was expecting a baby and he felt like his heart was about to explode! Jared and Annie now have a beautiful 12-year-old daughter who makes them proud. His wife was kind, his job paid well and he was just very happy with life. He thought that he had a handle on his life, but he could not have been more wrong.

Her Favorite Season YouTube - CBS 17 Jared's daughter, Jennifer, loved the festive season. Not because of Santa or the sweet-filled stockings, but because of the snow. She spent hours on end building snowmen, it was her favorite thing to do. Seeing his daughter build a snowman made Jared feel warm on such a chilly morning. People driving by could easily spot her snowmen and hopefully, they'll catch on to the Christmas spirit. However, one person had something else in mind for Jennifer's snowmen.

The Best One Yet YouTube / [deleted] A huge smile appeared on his daughter's face as she finished up her new snowman. She had improved a lot over the last few years and Jared thought that this was her best snowman so far. However, it was getting dark out and dinner was nearly ready, so he called her inside. Jared could not shake the feeling that something bad was about to happen...

The Following Day YouTube / Good Morning America Jared decided to have his coffee in the lounge area that morning, so he made himself comfortable and stared out of the window. His mind was preoccupied with the plans of that day. Was his daughter going to make a new snowman? Should he spoil her with hot cocoa and pizza afterward? There were so many fun things they could get up to that day. Jared's eyes focused on something outside the window and he was stunned.

Somebody Destroyed It YouTube / WQAD8 Her daughter's snowman had been destroyed! Jared could not understand why somebody would do something like this. He stepped outside to assess the damage. He had a gut instinct about the situation. One he should have paid closer attention to.

Another One Destroyed Pexels When his daughter saw what happened to her snowman, she burst into tears. However, Jared managed to convince her to attempt to build an even better one. In just a few hours, she managed to outdo her previous snowman! He was so proud of her that he decided to take his family for some warm cocoa and pizza. The family had a great time, but when Jared pulled into the driveway, he noticed that her snowman was trampled, again!

Strategizing YouTube - CBS 17 Jared noticed that there were tire tracks around the snowman, and realized that this was being done intentionally. The driver had no clue who he was messing with. Jared instantly started to think of his revenge plan. Nobody messes with his daughter and gets away with it.

The Plan YouTube - CBS 17 Jared had an idea that would make the driver regret all he had done. He made certain to include his daughter in his ingenious strategy; after all, she would have to assist him. He double-checked that the plan was foolproof enough to work and that it would genuinely put an end to this guy's antics. He smirked to himself as he recognized his cleverness. He left a small "gift" for the driver in his daughter's snowman.

One More Snowman iStock Jared got his daughter to build one more “snowman” but with a very special center. He knew that what he had put inside would ensure that his daughter was never messed with again. Once the snowman was completed and out in the front yard that evening - waiting for the driver - Jared slept easy that night. Until he was woken the next morning by the sound of pure satisfaction - the sound of compacted metal, and a loud groan of anger.

A Tree Stump YouTube - CBS 17 Jared had found a tree stump and decided it was the perfect core for his daughter’s next snowman. It had all paid off as he walked outside and saw an embarrassed and very angry man slowly reverse and drive off without saying a word to him. Jared noted that the man’s front bumper was ruined. He could tell that the man wasn’t driving fast enough to hurt himself hitting the stump but just enough to lead to a pricey replacement bumper.

No word YouTube - CBS 17 The man never attempted to contact Jared for the destruction of property or for any other reason. He took it as confirmation that this was the man previously destroying the snowmen and that he did have malicious intent. And to make things even sweeter Jared never even saw the man or his car again. He must have been from out of town visiting the quiet suburbs during the holidays.

Don’t Mess With A Marine YouTube - CBS 17 Jennifer asked if she could build more snowmen and he just smiled before tousling her hair and saying “of course, honey. The problem is fixed.” And it really was, the unknown man would have to get his car sorted before he wanted to go plowing through snowmen again. The driver clearly didn’t know that Jared was a marine, that was his first mistake.

A Happy Holiday Facebook / Cody Lutz For the rest of the holiday, Jennifer made plenty more snowmen, but none had to have wooden stump cores. Jared knew that driver had learned his lesson and wouldn’t ever try anything like that again. He continued to enjoy sipping his coffee during the December vacation every morning and watching his daughter have fun in the snow. But he wasn’t the only one who served revenge like a pro.

Too Far YouTube - FOX 4 Now Seething, he stomped back up the drive. As a cop, he had seen many things in his life. But when he saw what his neighbors had done this time, something inside of him snapped. He balled his fists to stop himself from shaking with rage. “This is war,” he whispered through gritted teeth. They thought they had bested him. But they had another thing coming.

Warring Residents YouTube - FOX 4 Now David Ellis lived in a small and private neighborhood. He’d served his community for four decades as a dedicated officer of the law at the Los Angeles Police Department. Now, in what were supposed to be his golden years, he had traded his badge for a garden trowel on weekends and tended to his beloved garden with just as much care. But something was about to rudely jolt the usually mild-mannered man right to the end of his tether.

Enough Is Enough Needpix Every weekend, David would lovingly trim and shape the decades-old cypress trees that bordered the small fence that surrounded his property. This mechanical activity calmed his mind after a heavy week of law enforcement. But it wasn’t long before some audacious neighbor ruined this hobby for him, too. David and his neighbors -- who were all distantly related -- had been locked in a bitter battle for decades, and he’d been more than accommodating. But this was the last straw.

More Than Generous Flickr / annabethblue / CC 2.0 The crux of the ongoing drama centered around the gravel road that bordered David’s property. For years, David had taken it upon himself to personally fix the potholes that seemed to form overnight. Being a conscientious neighbor, he constantly worried that there would be an accident. He didn’t want to see anybody get hurt. But his neighbors had other ideas…

Obnoxious Neighbors YouTube - FOX 4 Now “Everybody here is a complete nutjob,” said David’s daughter, who couldn’t remember a time when the neighbors weren’t in dispute with her father. She begged him to find a way to end the drama. But, instead of being grateful that David made an effort to ensure there were no accidents in his neighborhood, the audacious neighbors decided to take advantage.

Passing The Buck Reddit -MihaM You see, according to his ungrateful neighbors, the responsibility of getting the gravel road asphalted fell entirely on David’s shoulders. But how was that fair? They all made use of the road in their gated community, so why should David pay the cost? But instead of telling them all off, David came up with a compromise. He was, after all, a reasonable man.

Sacrifice Storyblocks Trying to appease the ill-tempered residents, David offered up a 3 sq ft plot on the corner of his own land to make the turn around the property easier on drivers as they navigated the tricky gravel road. But despite the gesture of goodwill, his neighbors threw it right back in his face. But that wasn’t even the worst part.

The Last Straw YouTube / Lele Pons Since sacrificing the corner of his land, David watched in horror as drivers swerved even closer to his property. Then came the straw that broke the camel’s back. One of the neighbors had ordered a truckload of wood. But, as the truck driver tried to cut the corner to drive onto David’s property, he took the corner too wide. The truck driver plowed over David’s fence. And nobody wanted to pay for the damage. David was incredulous!

Revenge YouTube - FOX 4 Now “We had to replant these plants and place a new metal fence,” David’s daughter wrote. My father told me this was not the first time this happened, but actually the third. I couldn't believe it when I heard this.” After mending the metal fence for the third time, the police officer vowed to protect what was his -- no matter the cost. Now, they had gone too far.

Seething iStock After he had inspected the damage, David was seething as he stomped back up to the house. Now, this was war. After he had been so generous to this entire undeserving neighborhood, he’d had enough of being taken advantage of. That day, something inside him snapped as he inspected the broken cypress trees. But he’d get his revenge.

Plan A YouTube - FOX 4 Now No one seemed to mind when the officer stationed a series of barrels around the plot of land he’d allowed them to drive on. It was his property, after all. But while they looked like innocent plastic barrels on the surface, the neighbors would soon discover there was more to them than met the eye.

Threats Pexels One morning, David was awoken by a loud banging at the door. His neighbor was furious that he’d driven into one of the heavy rock-filled barrels and damaged his car. But his intimidation tactics didn’t end there… he threatened the startled cop with a “pickaxe to the back.” Knowing the law, David calmly informed him that the barrels were on his land. But his plan soon hit a snag…

Plan B Public Domain Despite the huge deterrent, David found that so many drivers were hitting the barrels that they eventually split and became useless. Going back to the drawing board, he contemplated various ways to deter the inconsiderate drivers for good. Then one night, he set about laying something that would earn him the respect he deserved.

Pro Revenge YouTube - FOX 4 Now The first neighbor on his way home that night was calmly driving along the road as usual. He knew that David let people cut across his property, so he swung his car around generously -- not caring about the freshly laid flowerbed under the wheels. The next thing he knew, the driver found himself in a heated conversation with his insurance company. You see, David had turned his petty revenge into pro revenge.

Poles And Cement Reddit - MihaM “My dad was furious,” David’s daughter recounted on the Reddit thread #ProRevenge. “He cut some wood to use it as a mold. He bought cement, sand, and metal poles,” she continued. “One peaceful afternoon, my father and I cemented that whole part of the land and placed some lovely flowers on top.”

Hitting Concrete Reddit / [deleted] The disrespectful driver had happened upon the police officer’s new solution to the fence wrecking neighbors -- a small concrete wall hidden under an attractive flowerbed right on the corner of his land. It was working! The crafty cop’s neighbors couldn’t destroy any more of his property -- although it took them a while to catch on before the matter was dropped completely.

Learning A Lesson Adobe Stock A total of five neighbors wrecked their vehicles while cutting the corner -- on the perfectly legal wall. Not having a leg to stand on, drivers eventually learned to steer clear of the property and stopped knocking on the police officer’s door to complain. But one particularly angry neighbor escalated matters further, sending lawyers to snoop around the troubled street.

Above Board YouTube - FOX 4 Now Some neighbors seriously damaged their vehicles, leading to insurance claims that required the cop to prove what he’d done was perfectly legal. Of course, he’d done his due diligence and could quickly show lawyers that he’d done the right thing. It was, after all, still his land. When Reddit users read the satisfying revenge story, they clapped back.

A Viral Story Reddit - MihaM “I’m very amused by the logic some people go by,” one incredulous user wrote. “For example If I intentionally hit your property and it damages my vehicle, it's still your fault (the owner of the property) for trying to protect your property and not letting me just destroy your property… and you should compensate me for the damage caused by my stupidity.”