Life

Moments That Changed Fashion Forever

Moments That Changed Fashion Forever May 21, 2021Leave a comment

Changing Things

Some of the most groundbreaking leaders of fashion are the ones who generally change the paradigm of the fashion industry. Here are some moments that changed fashion forever.

Paul Poiret

Credits

“More than any other designer of the 20th century, Paul Poiret elevated fashion to the status of an art form” The Metropolitan Museum said about the cultural icon.

Coco Chanel’s LBD

Credits

“These women, I'm bloody well going to dress them in black!” Coco Chanel flipped the script when she wanted to change the notion that black clothes were for funerals.