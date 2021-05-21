Changing Things
Some of the most groundbreaking leaders of fashion are the ones who generally change the paradigm of the fashion industry. Here are some moments that changed fashion forever.
Paul Poiret
“More than any other designer of the 20th century, Paul Poiret elevated fashion to the status of an art form” The Metropolitan Museum said about the cultural icon.
Coco Chanel’s LBD
“These women, I'm bloody well going to dress them in black!” Coco Chanel flipped the script when she wanted to change the notion that black clothes were for funerals.