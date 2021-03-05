Photographs of Nature Reclaiming the World are Incredible and Terrifying

Humanity has made significant progress in the last 100 years claiming the Earth as its own with its enormous buildings and highways. But sometimes the Earth fights back and will reclaim what’s been taken. So here are some photographs of Mother nature doing just that and the results are utterly terrifying.

The Forest Reclaimed this Castle Guillaume Souvant In the 1930s, the Château de la Mothe Chandeniers caught on fire and damaged most of the structure. Even though the exterior walls were left intact, the castle was unsuitable for living. So, over the years, a forest rose from the structure’s ashes.

Life After Rust Imgur / engvall One of the reasons that Mother Nature is so awesome is that she can add life and color to just about anything, even this rusty piece of metal. As one can see from the photo, there’s moss growing on the metal. Think of it as nature’s way of redecorating.

This Situation Has Escalated Reddit / fibonacci666 This might look like a scene from an apocalyptic movie, but it’s just an escalator that’s been abandoned. And over time, plants have started to grow in and around the contraption, creating a masterpiece that’s the perfect blend of biology and technology.

The Great Link LazingBee This tree grew from the ground of a former New Zealand mine. But due to the presence of this link of chains, the shape of the tree changed into a y shape and that’s not all. The chain appears to have integrated with the metal object.

This Wall Tree Imgur Trees generally grow from the ground up, but this tree has literally started growing from the third floor of this building. No one’s sure how it happened, but judging from the size of the trunk, it has insidiously been branching out of the window and into the world for a while now.

The Green House Gerry Dincher This old house in Cumberland County, North Carolina puts a new twist on the term “green house.” That’s because a series of trees have reclaimed the exterior and some of the interior. Now imagine just how fresh the air inside must be indoors.

Life Erupts From Lava Brocken Inaglory For most people, lava symbolizes the end as its extreme heat flows through and destroys anything in its path. But there is a silver lining, so to speak. In this photo, we see a plant called Metrosideros polymorpha growing from lava that’s hardened in Hawaii’s Mount Kilauea.

The Forest Boat Jamenpercy On the outskirts of Sydney, Australia, the cargo ship S.S. Ayrfield has been marooned in Hoembush Bay. And over time, a series of trees have started to grow in and around the vessel’s remains, essentially turning it into a forest boat.

Roots in the Pavement Clément Bucco-Lechat This tree was planted on the town’s sidewalk for decorative purposes. Miraculously, the tree’s branches continued to expand inside the pavement’s crevices, creating this terrifying creepy series of tendrils that looks like something one would expect to see in a Sci-Fi movie.

Lighthouse Buried by Sand Elisabeth Coelfen / EyeEm The Rubjerg Knude Lighthouse on the Danish coast is a wonder on its own but not because of its design. The wind blowing from the North Sea has blanketed most of the structure with sand, essentially burying over half of it.

New Life From an Old Trunk Reddit / hicho What used to be a vibrant tree became nothing more than a stump after it was cut down. But like the phoenix, something rose from the proverbial ashes—a new tree. But is it brand new or did the old tree simply reincarnate itself?

Factory Gone Wild Fshoq Blog It’s hard to imagine that this factory once housed a bunch of workers, but those days are long gone. So, in place of humans, the otherwise empty building has moss growing on the floor and shrubs growing from the walls.

Nature’s Green Tunnel DmytroChapman In the Ukrainian city of Klevan, nature has created a tunnel made out of shrubs and trees around this train track, where a train continues to pass through on a regular basis. Couples have also been known to walk through this area which is why it’s been dubbed the Tunnel of Love.

The Sea Reclaimed This Old Warship DmytroChapman In 1941, the British vessel S.S. Thistlegorm suffered heavy damage by a German aircraft during WWII and the ship sank. Decades later, coral has integrated into the remains of the hull and this old motorcycle, and fish can be seen weaving in and out of the wreckage.

This Former Lab Joanne Clifford In the 19th century, an inventor named Thomas Willson built this lab in Quebec, Canada, away from the prying eyes of his rivals. Sadly, nothing he came up with allowed him to make enough money to stay here, so the structure was eventually abandoned and nature reclaimed it as its own.

Not Today Rusty Truck Gerry Dincher This truck in Bladen County, North Carolina, was abandoned here and fell victim to the elements. But even this heavy piece of rusty junk wasn’t powerful enough to prevent a bunch of trees from growing around it and through it.

This Mossy Shoe Ross Crawford Moss can pretty much grow anywhere and around anything. So, whoever lost this shoe will have a hard time getting it back or even finding it in the wilderness now that it’s covered in green moss.

A Lemon Clover in a Shovel Handle Reddit / DecentLeftovers Most people use shovels to make holes in the ground to plant things and hide bodies. But in this situation, nature gave the handle of a shovel a makeover by causing a lemon clover to sprout. Now isn’t that beautiful?

This Amusement Park’s Been Taken Over A. Savin Berlin’s Spreepark was once filled with tons of people all eager to enjoy the various rides that the park had to offer. But in the early 2000s, it shut down. And since no one was around to look after the property, trees and shrubs started to grow and hide the park’s true nature from the world outside.

The Forest Reclaimed The Hermitage Mark Gunn The Hermitage is a stone structure in the Tollymore Forest in Ireland. It was built in the 1770s along the canyon and was intended for wealthy women to watch their men fishing. But today, nature has reclaimed The Hermitage and its walls are covered with leaves and moss.

Garden Cress Sprout From This Keyboard WetWebWork A great way to recycle old tech is to turn it into a makeshift vase like in this instance where garden cress has sprouted underneath the keys. It’s actually a pretty nifty indoor decoration idea and sure beats throwing that old keyboard in the trash.

This Buddha Carving Is So Rooted Mike Locke This stone carving of Buddha is located in the Wat Mahathat temple in the region of Ayutthaya in Thailand. When the building was abandoned long ago, a tree started growing around the carving. Today, people come from far and wide to get a peek at this unique combination of tree and stone.

This Bike Has Gone Green Reddit / RobDowneyWeenieHutJr We’ve all heard that riding a bike is the best mode of green transportation, but this bike has literally gone green as nature has intertwined its leaves around it. This is what happens when people leave their bikes outside for too long without using them.

This Phone Box is Covered in Greenery IceCo It’s probably a good thing that everyone who comes to Washington State’s Hoh Rain Forest has cellphones because this old phone box is covered in greenery. Then again, the same has happened to just about anything manmade that exists within the forest.