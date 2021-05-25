Stick A Fork In Em’ These Chain Restaurants Are Almost Done

Almost Gone
Whether it be due to a changing consumer base, a change in management, or just a decline in sales, some restaurant chains are closing their doors. Take a look at which businesses aren't doing as well as they used to.
Burger King
Burger King is a huge franchise and has stakes in a lot of countries around the world. But they've had to close around 250 of their restaurants this year, with 100 the year before that's a lot of locations.
Cheesecake Factory
The Cheesecake Factory's biggest reason for its problems is the fact that most of their restaurants are in malls. People don't want to visit malls to eat anymore.