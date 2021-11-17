Man Asked For Coffee Money Back After Getting Rejected For a Second Date

Some people say that chivalry has died in the modern age, and while there certainly still are some people who can make the effort to be polite, there are the rotten few who spoil relationships before they even start. One Twitter user named Lauren, who goes by @LaurenNotLozza on the platform, shared a truly horrific date story with her followers that quickly gained attention.

The text threat started off innocently enough with Lauren’s date texting her, “Hey, it was good to see you tonight. Fancy meeting up again?” And Lauren’s response was clear and polite, with her writing back, “Sorry for the delay! Was lovely to meet you but not sure we had that chemistry. Hope you had a good evening, take care x.”

Twitter / @LaurenNotLozza

And this is where Lauren’s date did something truly unusual, texting back Lauren writing, “Ok, fair enough. Can you pay me back for your coffee? I don’t like wasting money. Prefer to use it on a date with someone else.” The amount for the coffee was a measly $3.50. Lauren instead made a compromise, saying that she would gladly donate the $3.50 to a charity of her date’s choice instead, following up her text thread with, “It’s a shame you consider a date to be a waste when it doesn’t end on your terms.”

Worst of all, this mystery man has seemingly made a habit of asking his dates for refunds after the fact. Lauren posted another update to her Twitter account after someone on the platform asked if she knew what happened to him in the years that followed that read: “He actually just kept doing it. Other women got in touch with me over the years to cross reference the name and number and it was him.”