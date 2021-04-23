Student Missing 16 Years Ago Found In North Korea

The Call She answered the phone and almost dropped it when she heard who was on the other end. With her eyes wide, she silently gestured for her husband to come over. The man on the line explained that he has some news about her son, David, being in North Korea. But that couldn’t be right… David had been missing for seven years.

David Sneddon Washington Post David Sneddon, a Brigham Young University student, dreamed of a life filled with adventure. The American-born student loved learning about other cultures, so in 2004 he decided to travel East, to China. He’d already traveled to South Korea, so he was no stranger to Asia. But nothing could have prepared him for what befell him there.

A Bizarre Case Washington Post "His course work was done, so he said he was going to take a look around some touristy spots in southeast China before he came back," David’s father Roy explained to The Washington Post. But what happened to David on his trip became such a puzzling mystery that even the highest government officials couldn’t unravel it.

An Omen? Credits David wrote in an email to his mother that he was “pumped to do some hard-core traveling,” but he had only three weeks to spare, so he planned out a brisk journey through southern China. “If you never hear from me again,” he wrote, “look for my body in the western Yunnan Province of China or the Yellow Mountains of Anhui. Just kidding. No, I’m really so excited.” However, this friendly email would prove to be more like a portent of doom.

Biking In Paradise Credits On Thursday, Aug. 5, David headed to Yangshuo, but he wasn’t alone. Fellow Brigham Young University roommate George Bailey accompanied him for a few days of hiking and biking in a beautiful southern backpacker town along the Li River. After the weekend, they parted ways. George was heading north to meet friends while David continued west, to Yunnan.

Last Words Credits On Monday morning, David woke up early to catch his bus. George groggily sat up and watched his friend go out the door, waving him out. "See you in Provo," David yelled through the door as he dashed off. However, little did George know that was the last thing that David would ever say to him.

Going Quiet Credits David’s family started to worry when his emails stopped but decided not to read too much into it. Maybe David was just busy having fun or couldn’t find a good internet connection in the remote mountains of China. But they knew something was wrong when he didn’t show up in Seoul for a scheduled meet-up with his older brother Michael.

Missing Washington Post David had been hiking near the Burmese border, on a beautiful and scenic trail called Leaping Tiger Gorge. But while he was on that trail, he vanished without a trace. It was as if he had disappeared from the face of the earth. Chinese officials delivered the news to his shell-shocked parents, but something just wasn’t adding up.

Bad News Washington Post The Chinese government told Kathleen and Roy Sneddon that David had fallen and perished. And, even worse, his body could not be recovered. However, the Sneddons, for some strange reason, just couldn’t bring themselves to believe the officials’ story. Something wasn’t right. Little did they know, this was just the beginning of David’s unbelievable story.

Suspicious Washington Post "There's no evidence of that—zero," Kathleen said. If it were true, he'd have been the "only American missing in China since World War II whose body has not been found and whose whereabouts remain unknown." Furthermore, David’s parents, who had 10 other children, knew that their son was an experienced hiker. Surely he wouldn’t have made such a careless mistake on an easy tourist trail?

Searching Washington Post Roy was determined to find out what had really happened to David, so he enlisted the help of two of his other children, Michael and James. Together, the boys traveled to Yunnan to try and find their missing brother. A month after David had disappeared, they reached the Leaping Tiger Gorge, where they were met with a suspicious sight.

Putting On A Show Washington Post "It was ridiculous," Michael Sneddon said. When they reached the area, the hiking trail was crawling with policemen and their K-9 units, putting on a desperate show for the benefit of the two brothers. "We just laughed and said thanks," Michael added. But, while David was nowhere to be found, the brothers did come across a valuable piece of the puzzle.

Clues Washington Post At the Leaping Tiger Gorge, a tour guide told the siblings that he’d known David personally. In fact, he’d walked with him along the entire trail! This story was then corroborated by a hostel owner at the end of the hike. Apparently, David had stayed there. The clues were all pointing to the fact that David had walked the trail successfully, but where was he now?

Determined Washington Post The Sneddon family kept searching for something… anything… that would indicate that David was alive. They showed the locals pictures of him, and wherever they went, they found more clues that David had been there. A cafe owner in Shangri-La said he’d met him and could even describe him, but that’s where the trail suddenly grew cold.

Helpless Washington Post Roy got the U.S. State Department involved. But, as far as the department was concerned, David had met his end in the Gorge. They believed what the Chinese government told them. Roy and Kathleen’s hands were tied. It was only in 2011 -- seven years after David’s disappearance -- that they got a bizarre call.

A Theory Washington Post The man on the end of the line was Richard Craft, an expert on North Korea and a formidable attorney. He told Kathleen that all the details about David’s disappearance, in his experience, pointed to North Korea. He’d been studying the pattern of typical North Korean government kidnappings and all the clues fit. Kathleen couldn’t believe what she was hearing.

More Evidence Washington Post "I just thought it was the most ridiculous thing I'd ever heard," Kathleen recalls. But Melanie Kirkpatrick, a North Korea expert, believed otherwise. "If you know the history of North Korea's kidnappings of foreign nationals, it's not so crazy," she explained. So, what had really happened to David? And where was he now?

It Made Sense Fox News Melanie combed through the evidence and everything made perfect sense. "We know that North Korean operatives were active in that region [Yunnan] around the same time David was there—with China's full permission," she said in a shocking statement. But she had more evidence to support her theory.

Abducted Washington Post Malanie claimed that Japanese politician Keiji Furuya told her, "It is most probable that a U.S. national has been abducted to North Korea," back in 2013. But the most convincing evidence only surfaced in 2016. An informant had come forward with new information, according to a South Korean organization that specialized in North Korean kidnappings.

Wild Claims Credits Some sources inside Japan made some wild claims about David's whereabouts; namely that he had been kidnapped by North Korean officials and forced to teach Kim Jun-un English! This information was even corroborated by Choi Sung-yong, who was the head of the Abductees' Family Union in Seoul. Could these claims possibly be true?

A New Name Credits Sung-yong then went on to provide more information, stating that David had changed his name and now went by Yoon Bong Soo and that he had also married a woman named Kim Eun Hye. Could that be why nobody could track David down? There was one problem with this information, though…

Not 100% Sure Credits Sung-yong's information came with a caveat: he was only about 50% certain that the information was reliable. David's parents couldn't afford to get their hopes up just to discover that none of the information about their son was true. And, besides the unreliability of the information, something else complicated the issue further.

Ulterior Motives Credits Some officials in Washington believed that the Japanese government had an ulterior motive when it came to David, the missing U.S. citizen. They believed that Seoul's Abductees' Family Union was only raising suspicions about kidnapped Americans and drawing attention to David's story so that the United States would intervene—and help abducted Japanese citizens in the process!

Not Credible Credits The U.S. State Department then said that all the evidence that had been uncovered in David's case was purely circumstantial. The U.S. State Department said there was "no credible information to substantiate the idea that he has been abducted." What could David's parents do now?

Other Theories Credits Now, the Sneddons were stuck with evidence that they felt was convincing enough for them to believe that David's disappearance did indeed have something to do with North Korea. "My thought initially," Roy Sneddon said, "is they [North Koreans] mistook him for someone who was trying to move North Koreans out."

Never Giving Up Credits The Sneddons weren't about to give up the search for their missing son, though. They decided to take another step forward and try to get help from congress. In June 2017, Utah Senator Mike Lee and Representative Chris Stewart urged the U.S. president to find some definitive answers.

Finding Comfort Credits But while the Sneddons waited and prayed for a break in the case, they took comfort from wherever they could. "If my son has a part in helping North Koreans have a normal life in any way, I would just be thrilled," Kathleen said.